Caudle, Caryn L. Caryn L. Caudle (nee Preikschat), age 63, of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 19, 2020. Loving wife to Ronald Caudlel beloved mother to Christopher (Taunya) Masterson and Melissa (Aaron) Barthelette; beautiful sister to Elaine (John) Lyons and Allen Preikschat; cherished grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of two; dear aunt to seven nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents William and Audrey (nee Barnes) Preikschat. Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Due to the current circumstances COVID-19 a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Info: (708) 754-0016.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 29, 2020.