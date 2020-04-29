My Aunt Caryn was extremely thoughtful and even with my own kids, her great nephew and nieces! We have many gifts that we use often and will use to remember her by. Ill miss her telling me which National day it was! Those were says fun to get, as well as all my diaper coupons! She was a wonderful lady and she took great care of my favorite Uncle Buck❤. Shell always be in my thoughts and memories.

Lindsay

