Caryn Caudle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caudle, Caryn L. Caryn L. Caudle (nee Preikschat), age 63, of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 19, 2020. Loving wife to Ronald Caudlel beloved mother to Christopher (Taunya) Masterson and Melissa (Aaron) Barthelette; beautiful sister to Elaine (John) Lyons and Allen Preikschat; cherished grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of two; dear aunt to seven nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents William and Audrey (nee Barnes) Preikschat. Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Due to the current circumstances COVID-19 a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Info: (708) 754-0016.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
My Aunt Caryn was extremely thoughtful and even with my own kids, her great nephew and nieces! We have many gifts that we use often and will use to remember her by. Ill miss her telling me which National day it was! Those were says fun to get, as well as all my diaper coupons! She was a wonderful lady and she took great care of my favorite Uncle Buck❤. Shell always be in my thoughts and memories.
Lindsay
Family
We will all miss Caryn for everything she did and meant to the family.
Jim
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved