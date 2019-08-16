|
Sonin, Caryl "Sue" 82, of Itasca, Illinois passed away peacefully at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2019, at Amita Hospice, Elk Grove Village, IL after a brief illness. She was born August 30, 1936, in Wyanet, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Reeva (Olds) Stephenson. Sue married John Edward Sonin on April 28, 1956, in Wyanet, Illinois. He preceded her in death April 2, 1984. She was the loving mother of Darci (Jim Vorisek) Sonin of Hebron, IL, Susan (George) Ralph of Rockford, IL, John of Douglas, AK, Patrick (Sara) of St. Charles, IL, Michael of Schaumburg, IL, and Jim (Sharon) of St. Charles, IL; devoted grandmother of Kaylen, Shannon, Morgan, Jack, Brent, and Kate; dear sister of Pam (Bill) Wroblewski of Wyanet, IL; and a fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Reeva Stephenson; and one sister, Marilyn Wentz. Sue graduated from Thornton Township High School in Harvey, IL with the Class of 1954. She was a resident of Itasca, IL for 60 years. She retired from Sara Lee Corp/Superior Coffee, Bensenville, IL, Tamms Industries, Itasca, IL, and Custom Plastics, Batavia, IL. Most of her positions were in purchasing. Sue was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church, and the Itasca Junior Womens Club. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, spending time with family, and looked forward to feeding the hummingbirds that would stop by. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, IL with Father Daniel Gifford, officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, IL prior to the service. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wyanet, IL. Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2019