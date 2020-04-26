Susman, Caryl Hollender Caryl Hollender Susman. Beloved wife for 67 years of Bernard M. Susman. Cherished daughter of the late Sylvia and Samuel S. Hollender. Loving mother of Sue (the late John Delaney) Susman, John (Cheryl) Susman and William (Elizabeth Vaughan) Susman. Proud grandmother of Aaron (Juliann) Susman, Camille Susman, Nathan Susman, Eli Susman and Leah Susman. Adored great grandmother of Anthony and Gianna Susman. Dear sister of the late Elaine (the late Armon) Kaplan. Caryl Susman was extremely active in local charities and democratic politics. Through her work, she touched the lives of many people. At a time when there were few democrats in New Trier Township, she was a democratic precinct captain and knew all of the democratic households in her three precincts. Caryl volunteered throughout her life for many social causes and became president of the Mary Lawrence chapter of the Jewish Children's Bureau. She was an alumna of the Francis Parker class of 1948. She served on the board of Parker's Alumni Association, on the Endowment Fund Committee and as a trustee on the Board of Directors from 1982-1987. Caryl was a 1952 graduate of Mills College in California where she studied psychology. She went to work at the Chicago Department of Welfare and became a "big sister" through a mentoring organization. She and her "little sister" were still friends 50 years later. Caryl also volunteered on the boards of several social services agencies. She credited her Parker Student Government experience as her "early teacher" for her life-long engagement in politics. She said that her "experiences at Parker impacted [her] choices after college." In the Alumni Newsletter, Caryl said that, "As students, we receive so much from Parker. That's why it is important that we give back. Alumni can contribute as essential historical links to the school's past, but we must contribute to the school's future so that students will continue to benefit from all that we were privileged to experience." To give back and help provide financial assistance to students at Parker for years to come, Caryl founded and contributed to the Caryl H. and Bernard M. Susman Endowment fund. To recognize her continued support of Parker in so many ways, she was named an honorary trustee of Parker's Board of Directors in 2011. Donations in her memory may be made to the Francis W. Parker School at fwparker.org/parkerfund or by check to Francis W. Parker School at 330 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614. Questions, contact Connie Molzberger at cmolzberger@fwparker.org. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 AM. You may join via Zoom through the link at cjfinfo.com. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.