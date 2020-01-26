|
|
Hulbert, Carolyn W. Age 97, of Indian Head Park; beloved wife of the late John J. Hulbert; loving mother of Jeff (Bonita) Hulbert; proud grandmother of Tracy (Robert) Konezney, Michael (Terry) Hulbert, Steve Heim, Jr., and Kristofer Heim; dear great-grandmother of Katelyn, Ryan, and Zachary Konezney; dear sister, aunt, and friend of many. Carolyn began her career teaching at District 88 Jr. High, and went on to become the Head of the Library Science Department. She also devoted much of her time volunteering at LaGrange Hospital. Visitation 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. onTuesday, January 28at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral service 10:00 a.m.,Wednesday, January 29at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oakbrook Terrace. Funeral info:(708) 352-6500or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 26, 2020