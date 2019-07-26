Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th St
Chicago Ridge, IL
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th St
Chicago Ridge, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church
17500 S.84th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Carolyn M. Miles


1950 - 2019
Carolyn M. Miles Obituary
Miles, Carolyn M. Age 68. Beloved wife of the late James Miles; loving mother of James, Jr. (Joy), and Stephen (Mary) Miles; proud Nonnie of James, III, and Keira; dear sister of Lee Wuthrich, late Patricia Eckart, and the late Sharon (Kurt) Eckart; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; loving niece and cousin to many. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church, 17500 S.84th Ave., Tinley Park; Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 26, 2019
