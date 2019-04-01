Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Carolyn Hlavac Obituary
Hlavac, Carolyn V. (nee Miller) Age 72, passed away at home on March 30, 2019. Daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Miller;beloved wife of Terry E. Hlavac; loving mother of Christopher Hlavac and Renee (Jeffrey) Zonsius; grandmother of Lauren and Nicholas Zonsius; great-grandmother of Zoey Toledo; sister of Wayne and Donald Miller; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. VisitationMonday, April 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral ServiceTuesday, April 2, 2019, at11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.There will be a short visitationTuesdaymorning, April 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For further information:(847) 685-1002or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 1, 2019
