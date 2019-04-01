|
|
Hlavac, Carolyn V. (nee Miller) Age 72, passed away at home on March 30, 2019. Daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Miller;beloved wife of Terry E. Hlavac; loving mother of Christopher Hlavac and Renee (Jeffrey) Zonsius; grandmother of Lauren and Nicholas Zonsius; great-grandmother of Zoey Toledo; sister of Wayne and Donald Miller; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. VisitationMonday, April 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral ServiceTuesday, April 2, 2019, at11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.There will be a short visitationTuesdaymorning, April 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment private. For further information:(847) 685-1002or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 1, 2019