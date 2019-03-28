|
|
Golab,Carolyn E. "Skippy" In her youth a free spirit, she traveled across Mexico in a VW bus, lived in 1960s Old Town, and hung out at the Gate of Horn and O'Rourke's Pub. Later she worked for the Legal Assistance Foundation and what became her second family, the law firm Johnson Jones Snelling Gilbert and Davis. She diedMarch 25of liver cancer in Chicago at age 75. Born in Chicago and a resident of West Ridge, she attended Hyde Park High School and U. of I. Champaign. She loved Salsa music and opera diva Maria Callas. Survivors include sisters, Angela (Richard) Cochrane and Elizabeth (James) Ter Haar; brothers, Arthur J. "Jon" (Nora Sullivan) Golab and Stanley Golab; nieces, Amanda Ciciora and Alana and Jane Golab. A gathering of family and friends will be heldTuesday,April 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (time of remembrance 8:00 p.m.) atDrake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Info:(773) 561-6874or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 28, 2019