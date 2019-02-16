|
Fisher, Carolyn (nee Pfingst) Age 71, born in New York City and grew up in Old Tappan, New Jersey, passed away in Salisbury, Maryland. She was a loving daughter of Paul and Muriel Pfingst; cherished sister of David Pfingst of Salisbury, Maryland; beloved mother of Zack (Naama) Fisher and the late Casey Fisher (Michelle); treasured grandmother of Teddy Bloom. She resided in Evanston, IL, New Buffalo, MI, and Salisbury, MD. She attended Rockford College and Columbia College. She taught at Chiaravalle Montessori School in Evanston, IL. Montessori teacher of the year in 1985. She was a devoted birder, Cubs fan, and supporter of the Lincoln Park Zoo. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Lincoln Park Zoo. Visitation isMonday, February 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. atDrake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral service to start at 10:00 a.m.,Monday, February 18, 2019. Burial at Rosehill Cemetery. Info(773) 561-6874orwww.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2019