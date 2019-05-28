Home

Carolyn Erickson Obituary
Erickson, Carolyn J. Of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd A. Erickson; loving mother of Gregory (Patricia) and David Erickson. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7182 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Services Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rally for the Cure, where Carolyn golfed yearly to raise funds for the cure. Funeral Info: call (847) 966-7302. skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2019
