Biskey, Carolyn Mary Esp (nee Baker) Age 86, went to her permanent home on April 24, 2019, at NMMC, Tupelo, MS, surrounded by loving family and God. She was born in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 23, 1932, to Arthur Victor and Erna Emma Krase Esp. She was the little sister of the late Arthur E. Esp and Robert J. Esp, of Sugar Grove, Illinois. Carolyn held a variety of jobs during her lifetime, but her favorite was being a full-time mother and grandmother. She had five children, Joanne (the late Calvin) Barnes, of Aberdeen, Mississippi, the late Kathleen (James) Carlino, of Ingleside, Illinois, Ralph A. Baker, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Ricky Baker, of Aberdeen, Mississippi, and Wendy (Michael) Biastock, of Lake Zurich, Illinois. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Thomas) Mormelo, Victoria Carlino, James Carlino, Jr., Christopher Barnes, Matthew (Meredith) Barnes, Kimberly (Jeffery) Williams, Kenneth (Mandi) Mueller, Kevin (Danielle) Mueller, Erica (TJ) Parker, and Jordan Baker; great-grandchildren, Shannon, Lara, and Ethan Mormelo, Kristopher and Michael Carlino-Carlson, Brooklyn, Sydney, and Carissa Barnes, Viktor and Selma Barnes, Emma Williams, Gairett and Zachary Mueller, Valerie Mueller, and Austin Baker; great-great-grandchild, Kylie Rose Jenkins. Carolyn was married to the late Ralph R. Baker and the late Edward Biskey. She attended St. Bede's Catholic Church faithfully on Saturday afternoons. While living in Ingleside, Carolyn enjoyed her family, friends, the dog track, and fresh eggs. She was a good cook known for her pineapple upside down cake, chocolate chip cookies, fried green tomatoes, baked macaroni, and pizza. Upon the passing of her daughter, Kathy, she moved to Aberdeen, Mississippi, to be near Joanne and warmer weather. Carolyn enjoyed driving electric carts while browsing at stores and tending her chicken coop and watching The Big Bang Theory. She would dress up for trips to Tupelo for lunch and shopping. An occasional trip to a Tunica casino was a welcome treat. Two trips to Scottsale, Arizona, to see her son, Ralph, with children and grandchildren, were highlights of her later years. She was truly blessed and loved and is missed by all who knew her. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 1607 N. Fairfield Rd., Round Lake, Illinois. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2019