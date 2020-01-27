Home

Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:15 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
Caroline Brandenburg Obituary
Brandenburg, Caroline D. (nee Kowalski), loving mother of Cathy Roth, Steve Brandenburg, Caroline (Charles) Schultz, Mary (George Nolte) Brandenburg, and Frank Brandenburg; proud grandmother of Daniel (Jimm Plaza) Roth, Jacqueline Roth, William (fiancé Brenda Guzman) Roth, Douglas (Nicole) Roth, Charles Schultz, and Zachary Schultz; cherished great-grandmother of William B. Roth; loving sister, aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late William Brandenburg, and her son, the late William "Will" Brandenburg. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, at 9:15 a.m. from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Thecla Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28th, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 27, 2020
