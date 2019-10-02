Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Germaine Church
9711 S. Kolin Ave.
View Map
Carole N. Paulius


1956 - 2019
Paulius, Carole N. Age 63, of Oak Lawn, IL, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. Loving wife of 35 years to James Paulius; beloved mom to Carolyn Paulius; dear sister to Linda (Richard) Spada; Nana to Tommy; aunt, cousin and friend to many. Funeral to begin at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL before going in procession to St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., for a 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at St. Casimir Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3, from 3-9:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
