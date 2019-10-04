Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christina Church
11100 S. Christiana
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
1936 - 2019
Carole Matthews Obituary
Matthews, Carole nee Miller. Beloved wife of the late Jack; dear sister of Marianne (the late Ron) Lee, Diane (the late Philip) Howard, Karen (the late Michael) Walker, Arthur (Peggy), Pat (the late Paul) Danner, Charlie (Renie), Tom, Gerianne Coughlin, Dan (Margie) and Tim (Kim); fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church, 11100 S. Christiana, Chicago, IL 60655. Interment Private. 773-779-4411.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2019
