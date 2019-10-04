|
Matthews, Carole nee Miller. Beloved wife of the late Jack; dear sister of Marianne (the late Ron) Lee, Diane (the late Philip) Howard, Karen (the late Michael) Walker, Arthur (Peggy), Pat (the late Paul) Danner, Charlie (Renie), Tom, Gerianne Coughlin, Dan (Margie) and Tim (Kim); fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church, 11100 S. Christiana, Chicago, IL 60655. Interment Private. 773-779-4411.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2019