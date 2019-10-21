|
Nitka, Carole M. Age 79, passed away peacefully in her home in Forest View, Illinois after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Westville, Indiana on September 4, 1940. Carole was raised by her loving parents Gertrude and Frank Mejda. In 1960, Carole happily married Walter Nitka, who was her life-long partner for almost 65 years. Carole is preceded by her parents and her eldest son, Kenneth. Carole is survived by her husband, Walter Nitka, her youngest son James "Jimmy" (Patty) Nitka, her grand-daughters Hannah and Rachel Nitka, and Nicole (Ilario) Pelzman, and her great-granddaughters Danielle and Lillian Pelzman. Visitation will be held at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave, Stickney, Illinois-on Tues. October 22 from 2-8 pm. Interment will be held Wed. October 23 at 10:30 am at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 21, 2019