Bruton, Carole M. Age 69. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Bruton. Loving mother of James "Jimmy" (Joanne) Bruton, III; dearest sister of Darlene (Felix) Herrera, the late Diane (Andrew) Hohenzy, and the late Kenneth (Bette) McWilliams; dear sister-in-law of William (Bernice) Bruton and John Bruton; beloved aunt of many. In her career as a teacher in Catholic schools, Caroles positive influence on her students included the valuable, but now mostly forgotten, skills of cursive writing and diagramming sentences. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday June 12th, 9:30 a.m., at ST. EDWARD CHURCH 4350 W. Sunnyside Ave. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Information 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 11, 2020.