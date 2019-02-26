Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Klinker, Carole L. (nee Cutts) Age 73. Loving mother of Nicole (Carl) Wats; proud grandmother of Joshua Hargis and Caitlynn Watz; dear cousin of many; loving friend of Edward F. Pechous. Funeral Service Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th St. just west of Harlem). Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Carole's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019
