Norka, Carol Age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8th, 2019, at Lakewood Nursing Home in Plain field, IL. She was born on July 26th, 1952 to Beverly and Edward Norka. Carol is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Jonathan and Jayne Cerpa; Paul and Jenny Cerpa; her brother, Jim; her sisters, Susan and Kathy; and six grandchildren, Lukas, Louie, Tessa, Jacob, Parker, and Emilia. She was predeceased by her parents; her granddaughter Madelyn; her niece Stacy; and her sister-in-law, Jean. Carol was a devoted mother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and travelling when possible. On June 18th, 1982 and July 17th, 1984 respectively, she welcomed her two sons, who were the most important part of her life. Carol worked as a Hospitality Supervisor for Harrah's Inc. She was a lover of all animals, especially cats. A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on March 9, 2019, at Sable Ridge Clubhouse in Joliet, IL. Flowers and condolences may be offered at 8111 Bluestem Ave., Joliet, IL 60431. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary