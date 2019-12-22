|
|
McDonough, Carol A. (nee Macica), age 75, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late John A.; dear mother of Karen (Thomas) Nutini, Susan Pflaumer, and the late Michael and Thomas McDonough; loving grandmother of Sydney and Amanda Pflaumer, Joey Nutini and Megan (Stephen) Brown; cherished great-grandmother of Natalie; fond sister of Don Macica. Visitation,Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory,8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral,Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home, for Mass, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606. Funeral info:847.673.6111orwww.habenfuneral.comto sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019