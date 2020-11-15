Wittwer , Carol May
Carol May Wittwer (nee Kolba), 88, of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, passed away due to complication of COVID on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard T. Wittwer, dear aunt of four, great-aunt of fifteen, cousin of Carol Jean "Cookie" Shields. Also preceded in death by brother Richard Francis (Margaret "Peggy") Kolba , Sr., parents Stanley Chester Kolba and May A. Kolba (nee Gillespie), nephew Richard F. Kolba, Jr., and cousins Barbara Hagenow and Nancy Kohl. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dr. Noel DeBacker Endowed Scholarship, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Development & Alumni Relations. 420 E. Superior St., Arthur J. Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611, 312-503-1717. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois. 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.
