1/1
Carol May Wittwer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wittwer , Carol May

Carol May Wittwer (nee Kolba), 88, of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, passed away due to complication of COVID on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard T. Wittwer, dear aunt of four, great-aunt of fifteen, cousin of Carol Jean "Cookie" Shields. Also preceded in death by brother Richard Francis (Margaret "Peggy") Kolba , Sr., parents Stanley Chester Kolba and May A. Kolba (nee Gillespie), nephew Richard F. Kolba, Jr., and cousins Barbara Hagenow and Nancy Kohl. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dr. Noel DeBacker Endowed Scholarship, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Development & Alumni Relations. 420 E. Superior St., Arthur J. Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611, 312-503-1717. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois. 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Carol was about the kindest person you could ever meet and I really enjoyed our visits together. She was sharp as a tack, humble, and quick to a smile. To her family and friends, I am sorry for your loss. More than anything, I am sorry she is gone. May God rest her soul and swiftly reunite her with her husband, family, and friends in heaven.
Vic Maurer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved