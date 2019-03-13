Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Ridge Church
108th and Oxford
Chicago Ridge, IL
Plahm, Carol M. nee Broniecki, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Robert (RJ) Plahm; devoted mother of Robert (Jody), Douglas, Renee (Tim) Mack and Jim Plahm; cherished grandma of Danny, Aly, Michelle, Sammy and Christa. Daughter of the late Adam and Beulah Broniecki nee (Giltner); fond sister of Dennis (Becky) and Thomas Broniecki; loving sister-in-law, aunt, friend and mom to many. Visitation Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. Chapel prayers, 9:30 a.m., March 16, 2019 from Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th and Oxford, Chicago Ridge, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Plahm Foundation (supports cancer victims) 5702 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL, 60415 would be appreciated. For more information please contact 708-448-6000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2019
