Golab, Carol M. nee Drost, 77, lifetime resident of Chicago, longtime resident of the Southwest Side-Clearing neighborhood, originally of the North Side-West Town neighborhood; devoted, loving mother of the late Gregory A. Golab (2015); proud grandmother of Matthew Golab; loving daughter of the late Leo L. and Mary Wojcik Drost; fond sister of the late Roberta (Donald) Dusanic; dear aunt of Robert (Brenda) Dusanic and Donald (Diane) Dusanic. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL where family and friends will gather onTuesday, February 25, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial,Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Jane de Chantal Church, (St. Faustina) 5252 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Rev. Edward Cronin, officiating, Burial St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please visit CAROL GOLAB BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visitwww.chapelc.comorwww.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info.,773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020