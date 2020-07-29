Hinich (Westerberg), Carol Jean Carol Jean Hinich (Westerberg) age 83 passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. Carol was born December 25th, 1936 in Escanaba Michigan to David and Agnes Westerberg. She was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind a sister Betty. She was a fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from Escanaba HS in 1954. She went to Chicago IL to pursue her degree at Augustana School of Nursing. She graduated nursing school in 1957 top of her class with high honors. She met her husband Michael Hinich and they were married on January 23rd 1960. They settled in the Chicagoland area. They had three children. Michael (Andrea) Hinich, Patrick (Hilary) Hinich and Kathy (John) Norman. She had 5 grandchildren , Brian, Jonathan, Sarah, Eric and Michelle. She had many friendships, some of her friends still from childhood and nursing school. Carol held various positions in her nursing career. She worked at Augustana Hospital, TB Sanitarium, Department of Public Health, home health and risk management to name a few. She was very involved at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. She was in charge of the prayer chain and helped with multiple activities. She loved music, reading, going to the movies and her beloved Cubs. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial Visitation Saturday August 1 from 12:30 p.m. until time of memorial service 3:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Masks and proper social distancing required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity
