Janosek, Carol A. (nee Kusek) Beloved wife of the late Victor A. Janosek; loving mother of David (Nancy) Janosek, Diane Janosek, Darlene (James) Venturelli, DonnaRose (John) Christakis, the late Daniel Janosek, and the late Donald (Paula) Janosek; proud grandmother of Amanda, Amy (Jason) Brennan, Adam, Magdalyne (Christopher) Romero, Maxine, Stephanie, and Nathaniel; great-grandmother of seven; preceded in death by many brothers and siters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., at 55th St., just west of Harlem. Visitation Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 8:15 a.m until time of Prayers, at 9:00 a.m. Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church. Entombment, Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to Carol's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019