Barker, Carol I.
Carol I. Barker (nee Walker) age 92. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Devoted mother of Jane (Allen) Jung and the late Susan Wagner and Dennis (Kathi). Loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 2. Former proofreader at Reporter Regional Newspapers and longtime member of T.O.P.S. Visitation Friday, Sept. 11th, 9 AM until time of service 12 noon at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum. Please make donations to Heifer project ( www.heifer.org) or American Cancer Society
( www.cancer.org). Funeral service live streaming @simplestreaming.com/Barker Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410
