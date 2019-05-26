Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Carol Hansen
Carol Hansen Obituary
Hansen, Carol Ruth "Callie" Died peacefully on May 19, 2019, after a long struggle following a stroke. She is survived by her loving husband, Ray Ridolfi; son, Bradley Vartan (Vesti); daughter, Heather Baltrusaitis (Miles); stepchildren, Sarah, Luke, and Jessica Ridolfi; beloved grandchildren, Felix, Daphne, Elan, and Nyla; brothers, Greg (Jenny) and Doug (Tori) Hansen; sister, Martha (Shirley) Hansen; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., at Old Orchard Rd., Skokie, IL 60077. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National , 1355 Peachtree St., S.E., Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. arthritis.org. Info: call (847) 675-1990 or visit www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019
