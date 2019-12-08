|
|
Dwyer, Carol Ann (nee Paolinetti), age 66. Resident of Schererville, Indiana and formerly of Hinsdale, Illinois. Beloved companion of John E. Rock; loving mother of Sarah (Matt) Windle and the late Peter Dwyer; cherished grandmother of Tom, Ryan, and Joshua Windle, Zofia Rock, Isaac and Caleb Rocha; dearest sister of John (Melody) Paolinetti and Michael Paolinetti and her extended family of John D. (Kristin Niepokoj) Rock and Christina (Mike) Rocha. Visitation Monday, December 9th, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, December 10th, 10:30 a.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St., Hinsdale. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019