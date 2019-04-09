Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hirsch West End Funeral Home
3501 W Lincoln Hwy
Matteson, IL 60443
(708) 748-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Hirsch West End Funeral Home
3501 W Lincoln Hwy
Matteson, IL 60443
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Derks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Derks


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Derks Obituary
Derks, Carol R. (nee Marsh) Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand Derks; loving mother ofRick (Susan) and Ronald Derks; cherished grandmother of Gemma, Lucy, and Sam; dearest sister of Joseph Marsh. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Hirsch West End Funeral Home, 3501 West Lincoln Hwy., Matteson, IL 60443. Interment private. For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, call (708) 748-3800 or visit www.hirschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hirsch West End Funeral Home
View Now