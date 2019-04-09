|
|
Derks, Carol R. (nee Marsh) Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand Derks; loving mother ofRick (Susan) and Ronald Derks; cherished grandmother of Gemma, Lucy, and Sam; dearest sister of Joseph Marsh. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Hirsch West End Funeral Home, 3501 West Lincoln Hwy., Matteson, IL 60443. Interment private. For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, call (708) 748-3800 or visit www.hirschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 9, 2019