|
|
Thome, Carol Ann nee Bauer age 70 of Lockport, former longtime resident of Chicago. At rest September 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 52 years to Alfred "Jimmy" Thome, retired C.P.D.; loving mother of James (Michelle) and Michele Doneske; proud Nana of William, Jennifer, Arianna, Michael; and great-grandmother of London; dearest sister of Rosemarie (Stan), Haseltine, Raymond Bauer and the late Donna (John) Guinta; fond niece, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin of many and dear friend to all. Funeral Friday, 9:30 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, Mass, 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Info: 773-586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019