Webb, Carol A. (nee Malczyk) Age 71. Loving mother of Maureen Webb and Matthew Webb; devoted partner of Mike Mullaney; dear sister of John (Paulette) Malczyk and the late Mary Ann Gray; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin and adoring friend to many. Visitation and all Funeral Services are Private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or: www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.