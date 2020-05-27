Carol A. Webb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Webb, Carol A. (nee Malczyk) Age 71. Loving mother of Maureen Webb and Matthew Webb; devoted partner of Mike Mullaney; dear sister of John (Paulette) Malczyk and the late Mary Ann Gray; beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; cousin and adoring friend to many. Visitation and all Funeral Services are Private. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or: www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved