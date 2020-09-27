1/
Carol A. Marynowski
Marynowski, Carol A.

Carol A. Marynowski, age 74 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She is survived by her two sons: Frank Marynowski Jr. and Keith (Sue) Marynowski; granddaughter: Madison Marynowski; sisters: Patricia Zieminski and Louise (Cornell Car) Bassett; nephew: Ben (Cathy) Bassett and niece: Natalie (Jamie) Gentsis; and brother-in-law: Rich (Linda) Marynowski. Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Estelle (nee Baranowski) Zieminski; and former husband: Frank Marynowski Sr. A graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago, Carol was a Real Estate Agent and Travel Agent. She loved traveling, playing dominoes, and cards. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Carol's care. www.schroederlauer.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
September 25, 2020
Carol was a sweet, fun gal who worked hard at everything never refusing her help to anyone. She will be greatly missed. May she rest pain free & peacefully.
Joyce Siska
Family
