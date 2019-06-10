|
Jaskierski, Carol A. (nee Smith), age 76, late of Tinley Park. Beloved wife of Richard W. Jaskierski for 54 years; loving mother of the late Richard R. Jaskierski, David (Nancy) and Brian (Mary Beth); cherished grandmother of Caleigh, Jack, Conor, Erin, Caitlyn and Claire; dear sister of James (Donna) Smith, the late Larry Smith, Paul (Lois) Smith and the late Earl Smith; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Ave., Tinley Park, IL to St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . For more information, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 10, 2019