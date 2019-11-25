|
Zaccaria, Carmen Age 93. Proud WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elaine M. nee Roche; loving father of Laura (Chuck) Wodrich, Linda (Jim) Cortese, Carmen (Carrie) and Martin Sr. (Karen); cherished grandfather of Martin Jr. (Kathleen), Jamie, Emily, Dylan and James Jr.; dear uncle of Diana and Raymond. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. William School Scholarship Fund or Juvenile Diabetes or Autism Speaks or Montclare Leyden VFW Post 8322 Homeless Vets Projects. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME, 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Wednesday 10:15 a.m. at funeral home then proceed to St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Information 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2019