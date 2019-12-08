|
Pindozzo, Jr., Carmen William Age 77, passed away onDecember 6, 2019. Loving dad of Jaclyn (Brian) Raica and step-dad of Joseph (Kaylee) Betz. Dear papa of Brian and Kyle Raica and Kaylyn Betz. Former husband of Mary Ann Betz. Cherished son of the late Carmen and Ruthelean (nee Christensen). Dear brother of Judy (Ken) Susmarski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his four-legged companion, Rusty. Former 30 year owner of D'Anardo's Restaurant in Chicago's Clearing Neighborhood. In leu of flowers, donations to Veteran's R&R, 605 S. Valley Hill Road, Bull Valley, IL 60098 orwww.veteransrandr.org. Visitation,Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Interment Private. For info,www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.comor708-496-0200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019