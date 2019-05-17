Martinez, Carmen Rosa Delgado Age 77, of Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, was received from the arms of her daughters into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 13, 2019. Carmen Rosa Martinez, was the beloved mother of Norma Lourdes Milligan, Nora Elizabeth Moreno Cargie (Robert), Juan Marcos Moreno (Deb), Jose Antonio Moreno (Linda), and Alejandro Moreno (Gina); she was the wife of Hernan Martinez; and is survived by her sisters, Carmen Mercedes and Aida Iris; and her brothers, Jose (Cheo) and Marcos; beloved grandmother; and great-grandmother; aunt and friend. Carmen was a one-and-only. We only had one Guega. Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black, at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may view a complete obituary at www.fredcdames.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary