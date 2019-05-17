Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Martinez

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Carmen Martinez Obituary
Martinez, Carmen Rosa Delgado Age 77, of Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, was received from the arms of her daughters into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 13, 2019. Carmen Rosa Martinez, was the beloved mother of Norma Lourdes Milligan, Nora Elizabeth Moreno Cargie (Robert), Juan Marcos Moreno (Deb), Jose Antonio Moreno (Linda), and Alejandro Moreno (Gina); she was the wife of Hernan Martinez; and is survived by her sisters, Carmen Mercedes and Aida Iris; and her brothers, Jose (Cheo) and Marcos; beloved grandmother; and great-grandmother; aunt and friend. Carmen was a one-and-only. We only had one Guega. Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black, at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may view a complete obituary at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now