Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
Grau, Carmen Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Jose; loving mother of Hiram (Karen), who was the former Director of the Illinois State Police and retired Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department; Carmen L. Grau, retired Sergeant C.P.D.; and the late Joseph Jr.; adored grandmother of Lisa Grau, Eric (fiancee Brigitte) Grau, Nicole Petitt, Dawn Smiddy, and Michelle Grau; loving aunt of Jose (Rosie); and other family members in Puerto Rico. Visitation Monday, February 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Chapel Service at 12:00 p.m. at Malec and Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation appreciated. (773) 774-4100. malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2019
