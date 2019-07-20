|
Bertucci, Carmen "Carmie" Beloved husband of Josephine (nee Dongarra); loving father of Carmen, Anthony (Caryn), and Paulie (Lindsey) Bertucci; beloved son of the late Nick and Marie Bertucci; fond grandfather of Sophia, Luciana, and Rocco; dear brother of Bruno (Gael), Bob (Marianela) Bertucci, and Ava Marie (the late Jim) Lindahl; brother-in-law of Jimmy (Janet) Dongarra; fond uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many. Member of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club, San Rocco Society, and SAG-AFTRA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (heart.org) appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Funeral Services Monday 8:30 to 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to Santa Lucia Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info, (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 20, 2019