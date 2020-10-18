Abate, Carmella G.
Beloved daughter of the late Philip and Minnie (nee Serritella) Abate; dear sister of Daniel Philip Abate, and the late Joey (the late Catherine "Sis") Abate; fond aunt, great aunt, and friend to many. Member of Santa Lucia Rosary Altar Society, Old Neighborhood Italian American Club Woman's Alliance, and the Chicago Police Department. Visitation Monday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Funeral Services Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Chapel Service 10 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com
