Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Capalbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella Capalbo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmella Capalbo Obituary
Capalbo, Carmella (nee Angelli) At rest May 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Alabama. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Christopher (Judith) and the late John (Sheryl); devoted grandmother of Carissa (Ryan) Donaldson, Carlo (Joette), Anthony (Kara) and Michael (Denise); dearest great-grandmother of Maggie, Luke, Logan, Nicole, Olivia, Christian, Giuliana, John and Jacob; dearest sister of the late Edith, Katie, Victoria, Joseph, Angelo, and Yolanda; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carmella's name to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL 35201. Arrangements entrusted to Anthony P. Cappetta Funeral Services. Info 630-707-0130.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.