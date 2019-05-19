|
|
Capalbo, Carmella (nee Angelli) At rest May 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Alabama. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Christopher (Judith) and the late John (Sheryl); devoted grandmother of Carissa (Ryan) Donaldson, Carlo (Joette), Anthony (Kara) and Michael (Denise); dearest great-grandmother of Maggie, Luke, Logan, Nicole, Olivia, Christian, Giuliana, John and Jacob; dearest sister of the late Edith, Katie, Victoria, Joseph, Angelo, and Yolanda; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carmella's name to Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 2273, Birmingham, AL 35201. Arrangements entrusted to Anthony P. Cappetta Funeral Services. Info 630-707-0130.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019