Castillo, Carlos E.
Carlos E. Castillo, Retired C.P.D., beloved husband of Alma (nee Morales); loving father of David Gonzalez, Efren Jr. (Josephine) Gonzalez, Joseph Gonzalez, Edward, Robert, James (Lizette) Castillo and the late Sandra A. Mitchell; cherished father in law of Thomas Mitchell; devoted grandfather "PAPA', brother and uncle of many. Due to COVID 19 funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. For more information (708) 636-2320
