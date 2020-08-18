1/
Carlos E. Castillo
Castillo, Carlos E.

Carlos E. Castillo, Retired C.P.D., beloved husband of Alma (nee Morales); loving father of David Gonzalez, Efren Jr. (Josephine) Gonzalez, Joseph Gonzalez, Edward, Robert, James (Lizette) Castillo and the late Sandra A. Mitchell; cherished father in law of Thomas Mitchell; devoted grandfather "PAPA', brother and uncle of many. Due to COVID 19 funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. For more information (708) 636-2320

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
