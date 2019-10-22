|
|
Thys, Carl Joseph Of Chicago, died October 15, 2019, in New Market, MD, surrounded by much love. He was born in Chicago on January 4, 1927. He is survived by daughter, Catherine M. Walker (David W. Walker) of Lovettsville, VA; son, Carl J. Thys (Rosemarie Greco) of San Diego; and two grandchildren, Amy L. Walker and Lindsay C. Walker of Alexandria, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn M. Thys; his father, Karel Thys; and his mother, Helen Janiszewski. He was a lifelong resident of Chicago, whom lived in Adamstown, MD for the last year of his life to be close to family. He enjoyed time with his grandchidlren, wood working, golf, a good polka dance, and singing. Carl was a member of the "Greatest Generation," having proudly served in the Air Force (Army Air Corps). Visitation Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Thursday, October 24, 2019, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Juliana Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemtery in Niles. Info, 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 22, 2019