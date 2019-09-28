|
Starling, Carl At 98 years old Carl Starling passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lola; daughters, Betty Joyce, Paulette, Carline, Regina and Lisa; his son, Larry preceded him in death. Services will be held A.A. Rayner & Sons, 318 East 71st Street, Chicago, Illinois. Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019. 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Pre-pass Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Services following 11:30 a.m., 12:30 Procession to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Road, Elmwood, Illinois 6042, leaving by 1:00 p.m., he will be Interred between 2:00-2:30 p.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Carl Starling to the or the Red Cross.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 28, 2019