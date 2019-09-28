Home

A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6133
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.A. Rayner & Sons
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
A.A. Rayner & Sons
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
A.A. Rayner & Sons
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 West Hoff Road
Elmwood, IL
Carl Starling Obituary
Starling, Carl At 98 years old Carl Starling passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lola; daughters, Betty Joyce, Paulette, Carline, Regina and Lisa; his son, Larry preceded him in death. Services will be held A.A. Rayner & Sons, 318 East 71st Street, Chicago, Illinois. Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019. 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Pre-pass Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Services following 11:30 a.m., 12:30 Procession to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Road, Elmwood, Illinois 6042, leaving by 1:00 p.m., he will be Interred between 2:00-2:30 p.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Carl Starling to the or the Red Cross.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 28, 2019
