Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Carl Riley Sr. Obituary
Riley Sr., Carl N. Lemont, IL. Carl Norman Riley, Sr. July 21, 2019. Age 86. United States Navy Veteran. Devoted husband of the late Jacquline Riley (nee Radisch); loving father of Susan M. (Patrick) Liniewski, Carl N. Riley, Jr., Theresa Palmisano, Diane Riley, and the late Sharon L. Riley; cherished grandfather of Millisa, C.J., Salina, Adam, Samantha, Bryan, Amy, and many great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Interment with Military Honors at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Estates, Willow Springs, Il. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 24, 2019
