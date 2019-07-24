|
Riley Sr., Carl N. Lemont, IL. Carl Norman Riley, Sr. July 21, 2019. Age 86. United States Navy Veteran. Devoted husband of the late Jacquline Riley (nee Radisch); loving father of Susan M. (Patrick) Liniewski, Carl N. Riley, Jr., Theresa Palmisano, Diane Riley, and the late Sharon L. Riley; cherished grandfather of Millisa, C.J., Salina, Adam, Samantha, Bryan, Amy, and many great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Interment with Military Honors at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Estates, Willow Springs, Il. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 24, 2019