Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
More Obituaries for Camille Patricelli
Camille Patricelli

Camille Patricelli Obituary
Patricelli, Camille T. (nee Pastore) beloved wife of the late Michael Patricelli, Sr.; loving mother of Michael (Vickie) Patricelli, Jr., and Marianne (Randy) Clunie; devoted grandmother of Ashley (Adam) Seibert; cherished great-grandmother of Hunter Seibert; dearest sister of Joseph Pastore, Robert (Renee) Pastore and the late Jerry (Ann) Pastore; dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019
