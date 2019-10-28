|
Feingold, Burton Age 88, beloved husband of the late Sandra Feingold; loving father of Michael (Deb) and William (Carole) Feingold; cherished grandpa of Liz (Nate) Fasel, Jenn, Adam, Sari, and Lauren Feingold; preceded in death by his sisters Fran Gold and Harriett Goldberg. Services Tuesday, October 29, 11:30 a.m. at Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation, 4 N Happ Road, Northfield. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Selfhelp Home (Chicago), , or Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2019