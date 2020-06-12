Natarus, Honorable Burton F. Honorable Burton F. Natarus, age 86, of Chicago. Burt was a respected alderman, attorney and one of the longest-serving Democratic Alderman in Chicago history, serving from 1971 - 2008. Having won 9 elections for public office, Burt was widely recognized as a colorful alderman, who thought of himself as the "Janitor of the Ward". He worked tirelessly to ensure every resident of the 42nd ward was represented. He was also known in City Council as an expert in parliamentary procedures, and as the "master of the ordinance" for crafting much of the legislation that was passed in council during his aldermanic tenure. Burt was known for his flamboyant speeches and often made fun of himself. A resident of Chicago's Near North Side since 1960, Burt was born and raised in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin Law School. A graduate of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, he later taught at Chicago's Loyola University on the subject of local government. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves, earning paratrooper's "jump wings". Burt was a true lover of the Chicago Bears, an avid reader and enjoyed rafting many rivers out west. Burt is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Jill; and grandchildren, Jacob and Jenna. Graveside service will be private. Contributions may be made to The Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org, select "donate on behalf". Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com