Honorable Burton F. Natarus
Natarus, Honorable Burton F. Honorable Burton F. Natarus, age 86, of Chicago. Burt was a respected alderman, attorney and one of the longest-serving Democratic Alderman in Chicago history, serving from 1971 - 2008. Having won 9 elections for public office, Burt was widely recognized as a colorful alderman, who thought of himself as the "Janitor of the Ward". He worked tirelessly to ensure every resident of the 42nd ward was represented. He was also known in City Council as an expert in parliamentary procedures, and as the "master of the ordinance" for crafting much of the legislation that was passed in council during his aldermanic tenure. Burt was known for his flamboyant speeches and often made fun of himself. A resident of Chicago's Near North Side since 1960, Burt was born and raised in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin Law School. A graduate of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, he later taught at Chicago's Loyola University on the subject of local government. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves, earning paratrooper's "jump wings". Burt was a true lover of the Chicago Bears, an avid reader and enjoyed rafting many rivers out west. Burt is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Jill; and grandchildren, Jacob and Jenna. Graveside service will be private. Contributions may be made to The Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org, select "donate on behalf". Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
June 11, 2020
Mr. Natarus will forever be remembered as a loving and caring man.
Mr. Natarus adored his grandchildren and I can see in his smile every time I would be at Jills house for any celebrations , how much he loved his daughter.
It was certainly a blessing to have known him for the 30 plus years.
May Mr.Natarus Rest In Peace.
Rosemary Paleologos
Friend
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Our condolences to his family.
Kim Diana
Coworker
