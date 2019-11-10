|
|
Burke, Leroy "Lee" Of Somonauk, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Proud U.S. Army Veteran and retired C.P.D. Loving husband or Tricia (nee Sheehan). He was born in Chicago to the late Richard retired C.P.D. and the late Viola (Helder) Burke; loving father of Ricky (Rochelle), Jodi Kenny, Rilee (Nathan) Rogers; devoted grandfather of six and great-grandfather to nine; brother of the late Richard (late Elaine) Burke, Ken retired C.P.D. (Tammy) Burke; fond brother-in-law of Jean (Joe retired C.P.D.) Hartford, Gail (late Morrie) Friedman, and the late Daniel retired C.P.D. (Mary Kay) Sheehan, Micky Sheehan (Becky Castor), Donna (Dave) Badon; cherished friend and uncle to many. Family and friends are asked to gather on Saturday, November 16, 2019, for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 320 Depot Street, Somonauk, IL 60552. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607, cpdmemorial.org, 312-499-8899. GO CUBS! For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 10, 2019