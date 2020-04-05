|
Mikrut, Bruno H. Loving husband of Jean, nee Katnich, for 65 years; cherished father of Laura (Mark) Kearney, Linda (Brian) Kelly, Joseph (Tingfang), and Matthew; proud papa and grandpa of Cara (Bob) Johnson, Tim, Daniel, John, and Hao; dear great-grandpa of Maeve; preceded in death by his siblings, Al (Anne), Caroline (Harry), Ted (Scottie), Wally (Edith), and Dorothy (Hank); loving son of the late Bruno and Rose; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; longtime parishioner of St. Linus Parish; past president of Sertoma and the Builders T Club; member of St. Ambrose University Hall of Fame; avid bridge and tennis player, golfer, and lifelong Chicago Bear and White Sox fan; proud U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. A Memorial Mass, in honor of Bruno, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be directed to: The Fighting Bee Fund at St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA 52803, attn: Dan Haverkamp, in the memo line of your check, please write: In Memory of Bruno Mikrut. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020