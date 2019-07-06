Home

Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church
Bruno Kiebles Obituary
Kiebles, Bruno J. Age 94. Longtime resident of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin and the Back of the Yards. Son of Ludwik Kiebles and Karolina Tylka. Married to his beloved wife, the late Eleanor Owsiak Fary for many happy years. Survived by loving siblings, Walter, Leo (Esther), Daniel and Felicia (the late Edmund) Truchon. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Andrew, John, Joseph (Stella), Sophie (Edward) Piech, Anna (Chester) Genge, Helen, Mary (Arthur) Kaczmarek, Elizabeth (Edward) Staszak, and Edmund (Patricia). Loved and respected uncle of 20 surviving nieces and nephews and their families. Stepfather to the late Robert Fary, the late Judith Fary Barella and the late Nancy Fary Brown. Step-grandfather and step-great-grandfather to many. World War II Navy Veteran. Last member of the Chicago Panda Giants Baseball Team. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Edward A. Tylka, director. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 6, 2019
