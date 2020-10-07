Dispenza, Bruno
Bruno Dispenza, 78 of Fairfield, IL and former longtime Chicago resident passed away at 11:10 PM, Sunday, Oct 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL. Born on September 29, 1942 in Palermo, Italy to Rosa Campanale, he had worked for Peoples Gas Company in Chicago. Bruno is survived by his estranged wife Linda Dispenza of Dunnellon, FL, son Scott (Sara Beth) Dispenza of Lithia, FL, daughters Michelle McKinney of Fairfield, IL, Melody Dispenza of Florida, and Marni (Andrew) Joseph of Lowell, IN, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters Assunta (Neal) Doniger of Evanston, IL and Maria (Floyd) Rowan of Schaumburg, IL, 1 niece, and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Deborah Dispenza, and his mother. Bruno will be cremated and private family services will be held at a later date. Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL is handling the cremation.
