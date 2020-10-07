1/1
Bruno Dispenza
1942 - 2020
Dispenza, Bruno

Bruno Dispenza, 78 of Fairfield, IL and former longtime Chicago resident passed away at 11:10 PM, Sunday, Oct 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL. Born on September 29, 1942 in Palermo, Italy to Rosa Campanale, he had worked for Peoples Gas Company in Chicago. Bruno is survived by his estranged wife Linda Dispenza of Dunnellon, FL, son Scott (Sara Beth) Dispenza of Lithia, FL, daughters Michelle McKinney of Fairfield, IL, Melody Dispenza of Florida, and Marni (Andrew) Joseph of Lowell, IN, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters Assunta (Neal) Doniger of Evanston, IL and Maria (Floyd) Rowan of Schaumburg, IL, 1 niece, and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Deborah Dispenza, and his mother. Bruno will be cremated and private family services will be held at a later date. Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, IL is handling the cremation.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Vaughn Funeral Home
106 Ne 4Th St
Fairfield, IL 62837
(618) 842-6006
