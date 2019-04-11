|
|
Wells, Bruce F. Age 75, U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Borer); devoted father of Dawn (David) Kohl and the late Brian Wells; loving brother of the late Alan and Richard Wells; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Information: (708) 636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 11, 2019