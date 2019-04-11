Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
For more information about
Bruce Wells
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Wells


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Wells Obituary
Wells, Bruce F. Age 75, U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Borer); devoted father of Dawn (David) Kohl and the late Brian Wells; loving brother of the late Alan and Richard Wells; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Information: (708) 636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now